Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 4,832 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $372.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.90. The company has a market cap of $358.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

