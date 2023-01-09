Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

