Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 59,275 shares.The stock last traded at $83.66 and had previously closed at $83.71.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

