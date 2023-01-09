Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Up 28.1%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shot up 28.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.03. 363,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 301,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.
A number of research firms have commented on CF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
