Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 168946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Canagold Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of C$23.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

