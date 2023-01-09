Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 113 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.29.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LHX traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.85. 13,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,950. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

