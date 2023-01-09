Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. 8,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

