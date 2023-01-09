Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

MRK stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

