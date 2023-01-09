CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE KMX opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.