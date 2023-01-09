Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

