Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $92.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $54,808,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.