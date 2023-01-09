Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Catalyst Media Group Price Performance
CMX stock remained flat at GBX 134 ($1.63) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Catalyst Media Group has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £28.18 million and a PE ratio of -40.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.59.
About Catalyst Media Group
See Also
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.