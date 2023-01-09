Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMX stock remained flat at GBX 134 ($1.63) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Catalyst Media Group has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £28.18 million and a PE ratio of -40.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.59.

Catalyst Media Group plc engages in the supply of products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides horseracing, British greyhound, and other services; and supplies content and services, including early morning and additional evening products.

