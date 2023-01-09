Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $159.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.57.

CBOE opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

