Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 214,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,412. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

