Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Tricon Residential worth $26,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.25. 11,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,550. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.