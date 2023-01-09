Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,073 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

