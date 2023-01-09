Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,519 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,417,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,836,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.18. 6,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $472,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

