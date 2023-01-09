Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after acquiring an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 217,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

