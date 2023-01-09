Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock remained flat at $16.80 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.95. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 432.43%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

