Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,708 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 865,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after buying an additional 438,357 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

