Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 318,595 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318,595 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $12,999,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in Getty Realty by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. 2,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,913. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTY shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

