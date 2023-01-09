Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 126,400 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,400 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Clearway Energy worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.67. 4,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

