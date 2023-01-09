Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.05

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 28456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Centamin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

