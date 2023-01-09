Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 4,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.78 million and a PE ratio of -22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.