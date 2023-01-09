Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $4.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,452,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

