Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 82,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 127,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 227,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.38. 323,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,122,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

