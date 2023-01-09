Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

AZO stock traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,472.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,583. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,466.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,295.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,889 shares of company stock valued at $48,202,561. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,578.81.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.