Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 42,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 49,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The company has a market cap of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

