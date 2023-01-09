Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Cineplex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

