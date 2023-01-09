Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Cineplex Price Performance
CGX traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 287,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.70.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
