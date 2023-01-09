Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cineplex Price Performance

CGX traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 287,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.70.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

