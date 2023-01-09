Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Citi Trends Trading Up 3.5 %

CTRN stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.18. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

CTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Citi Trends by 136.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Citi Trends by 707.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

