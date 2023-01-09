Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE:CLH traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $125.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

