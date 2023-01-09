Clover Finance Price Up 0% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $242,707.47 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

