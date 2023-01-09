Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 9.4% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 176,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,607,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $856.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.35%. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,980,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

