CLSA Downgrades AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Sell

CLSA lowered shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura raised AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AAC Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

