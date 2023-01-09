CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 166,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,675. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 388,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

