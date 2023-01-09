Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH One Day Volume Reaches $11.66 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,313.57 or 0.07626961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $842.78 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

