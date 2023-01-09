CoinField Coin (CFC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.55

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.58 million and approximately $10.55 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

