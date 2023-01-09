Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 6,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
