Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 6,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,985.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock worth $3,889,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.