Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,248,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

