Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Sells $66,897.60 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

CNCE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,917. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $354.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on CNCE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.