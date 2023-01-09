Conflux Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $50.18 million and $2.95 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

