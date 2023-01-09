Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.