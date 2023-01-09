Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.81.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.94.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.