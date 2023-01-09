Contrasting Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Spectral Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biostage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -6.22 Spectral Medical $1.64 million 48.23 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -7.10

Spectral Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -281.32% Spectral Medical -680.43% -2,155.87% -143.90%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Biostage and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectral Medical beats Biostage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Spectral Medical

(Get Rating)

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops platform for renal replacement therapy. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.