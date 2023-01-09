Contrasting Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -8.96% N/A -3.90% Pervasip N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atento shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Atento has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atento and Pervasip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.45 billion 0.06 -$92.95 million ($8.83) -0.59 Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atento and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 171.43%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Pervasip.

Summary

Atento beats Pervasip on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, transportation, logistics, and technology and media sectors. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

