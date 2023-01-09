Contrasting Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanara MedTech and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 609.59%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -30.33% -32.84% -25.56% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Heart Test Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 14.01 -$7.92 million ($1.49) -27.34 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 636.36 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Sanara MedTech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.