Corre Partners Management LLC Boosts Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Corre Partners Management LLC grew its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the quarter. NN makes up about 12.4% of Corre Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corre Partners Management LLC owned approximately 12.51% of NN worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NNBR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. NN had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

