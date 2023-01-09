Cosmos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $242.90 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.17 or 0.00064593 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $242.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00072673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

