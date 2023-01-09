Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 221,949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,239,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,798,000 after acquiring an additional 200,730 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 163,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.85. 12,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,725. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.65. The company has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

